No. 2 Borden County vs No. 5 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium

By far the most anticipated matchup in the area in Week 4. Two perennial six-man powerhouses squaring off for a battle of top 5 teams in 1A Division I. Sterling City (3-0) has looked the part so far this season. The Eagles have two mercy-rule victories, including last week’s 58-8 win over O’Donnell, while adding a win against a top 10 opponent, No. 7 ranked May in Week 2.

Borden County (2-1) has pulled off two impressive wins of its own. In Week 1 the Coyotes beat the 2nd ranked team in 1A Division II, Calvert 62-42, and last week knocked off former No. 1 Rankin 40-34. Their lone loss of the season came in Week 2 against the new No. 1 ranked team Westbrook 44-30.

Borden County has been dealing with injuries early on and normally a program known for its size, is more reliant on athleticism this season, notably from seniors Mason Cole and Trey Edwards.

The talk for Sterling City this season has been the depth on its roster and while that might be true, its returning standout players have looked good so far. Offensively, Francisco Gonzales and Cross Knittle have accounted for 586 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns, while on defense Chance Ferguson has 16 solo tackles and 22 assisted tackles.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Eagles favored by 10 points, while Six Man Football has the Coyotes as six-point favorites. Sterling City snapped a big streak once this season against rival Garden City in Week 1, ending a five-game drought. Now they’ll try to beat Borden County for the first time since 1979.