SAN ANGELO, TX — San Angelo Central kicked off their summer basketball camp on Monday morning hosting 200 players from all over West Texas.

The camp focuses on the fundamentals of basketball, improving basketball skills and becoming a better player.

“You look at the turn out. We have almost 200 kids that are represented in three sessions. We started with first graders this morning at nine o’clock and we had about 45 kids there so just excited that kids are wanting to learn the game of basketball at an early age and we bring that to our community, excited about that opportunity as well. Not only do we have kids that are going to represent Central High School later on down the road, but we have kids from surrounding areas, so we are excited to host camp for our West Texas basketball players and just teach them the game,” said head coach CJ Villegas.