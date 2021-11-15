SAN ANGELO– The first season for Central under head coach Kevin Crane came to an end this past Friday night.
The Bobcats (4-7) fell 21-17 to El Paso Eastlake in a close 6A Division II Region I bi-district matchup at SAC Stadium.
Central led briefly in the fourth quarter and was driving with under a minute left, before turning the ball over in Falcons’ (10-1) territory.
The loss marks the end of the Bobcats’ first season under the guidance of head coach Kevin Crane, who continued the program’s 12-year playoff streak.
Hear what Crane had to say about his first year as the Bobcats head coach in the video above.
Bobcats, Crane looking towards 2022 season
