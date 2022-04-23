SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time in program history, the Central boys track and field team are Area champs, after posting 93 points yesterday at the Region I-6A meet in El Paso.

Cole McWilliams and Tyler Hill would finish first and second in the boys 200 meter race, and was apart of the 4×200 relay team along with Raven Ortiz and Darius Harvatin for the Bobcats that would finish first. Jacob English would claim top spot in the high jump, with a jump of six feet, four inches.

Both the Bobcats and Lady Cats will have multiple representatives next weekend at the regional meet taking place in Arlington.