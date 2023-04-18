SAN ANGELO, TX. — Beginning on Wednesday, the Central boys’ golf team will compete in the Region I-6A Boys Tournament as a team for the first time since 2016.

Last month, Central would finish second as a team in the District 2-6A tournament carding a team score of 646 just one stroke behind Midland Legacy.

Bobcat Colin Leonard finished as the top individual medalist, finishing with a 147 after two rounds. Miguel Flores-Acton and Brooks Vaughn were Central’s next-best finishers, finishing in sixth and seventh place, each shooting 165. Cullen Honea finished with a 169.

“We’ve just been working on our short game, just getting it dialed into where we know we can good at any type of course on any grass so that we are ready for regionals and just prepare for anything the course throws at us,” said Bobcat sophomore Mason Kalnbach.

Central played the course in Grand Prairie earlier this season, and are hoping that gives them an advantage come tee time Wednesday morning.

“The greens will probably be a little slower to which some extent is an advantage to just give the ball a chance on the greens but playing the course before will definitely help us,” said Bobcat sophomore Brooks Vaughan.