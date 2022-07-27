San Angelo, TX — Former Central Bobcat basketball player Chace Fields and baseball player Jakob Charles signed with Adrian College on Wednesday at Next Level Athletic Performance Center.

Fields who announced his commitment back in June on social media, chose Adrian College over a few other offers he received and his friend Jakob was one of the reasonings he chose Michigan to call home.

“Ultimately I decided that I kind of want to see new things and explore new atmospheres. I decided to go out of Texas and with Jakob going to the same school, I thought it would be a good opportunity for the both of us,” said Fields.

Chace and Jakob will be roommates at Adrian College and even though they will be far away from home, they are appreciative of the support they have here in San Angelo.

“It makes me feel good. It let’s me know that I will always have a place to come back home. So if all else fails up there, I’m okay here,” said Charles.

“It means a lot to both of us honestly because we’ve made a lot of friends. Like me and him have never been like all just baseball or basketball type of guys. We’ve always been involved with all the different sports and all of our community I feel like. So to have them come back and support us too means a lot to both of us,” said Fields.

