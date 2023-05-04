SAN ANGELO, TX— It was an incredible experience for the boy’s and girls’ Central gymnastics programs. At the state meet in College Station, the boys held the eighth seed but finished one place better.

“It was cool. We’ve tried to get better all year. We went into state placing eighth, but we came out seventh,” said Central junior Tyler Duncan.

“Placing as high as we did was pretty huge for us, and the coaches helped a lot,” said junior Logan Kypfer.

To have a young program perform the way they did at such a high level made all the long and extra hours in the gym worth it.

“We’ve worked hard every day. If we haven’t had school, we’ve been here 9-12. Every Friday, we would have off, and every half day, we would be here for three hours. We put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this sport,” said Kypfer.

After trailing by less than a point against Rockwall High School, the Lady Cats dominated the competition on day two to come out as state champions.

“It was crazy. After vault, we all have videos, and you can see Coach Walker every time we landed and stuck, and we knew we hit. His arms would go up, and we would be cheering,” said Central senior Ella Burnes.

This marked their fourth consecutive state championship and 12th in program history.

“It feels great to be a part of a team like that. Just being close to everyone and coming together as one and not having to rely on just three people to get our scores,” said Central junior Caroline Steele.

As a winning program, the expectations are high for generations to come.

“It feels good just being on a good team. It feels nice when everyone does their job,” said Central sophomore Kara Baker.

“It speaks to our coach because he is amazing, and the way that we can come together as a team and the girls and the good leadership we’ve had throughout the years has been able to gel all these amazing teams together,” said Central junior McKinley Nile.