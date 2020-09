Ballinger — Ballinger is set to take on Llano in a battle of undefeated teams.

The Bearcats’ defense has been impressive holding opponents to under eight points per game, but could be challenged by an explosive Yellowjackets offense.

Hear what Bearcats’ head coach Chuck Lipsey, along with senior’s Weston Rollwitz and Garrett Dixon had to say about the matchup in the video above.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Llano Stadium.