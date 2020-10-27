Ballinger ‘going in right direction at right time’ ahead matchup with Bangs

SAN ANGELO -- Through two district games, Central is unbeaten and in sole possession of first place in District 2-6A.

The Bobcats (2-3, 2-0 in district) are coming off a 35-7 victory over district foe Frenship.

Here what Central head coach Brent Davis had to say about the win in the video above.

Central host Odessa at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium for homecoming.