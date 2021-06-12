SAN ANGELO– Athletes from various schools were in attendance during Angelo State’s Prospect camp at LeGrand Stadium Saturday morning.
Rams Head Coach Jeff Girsch talked about how camps are used as a tool for recruiting as he recruits 95 percent of high school athletes. Girsch also talked about the Concho Valley hidden gems when it comes to recruitment.
“In my opinion [West Texas] is under-recruited at times,” Girsch says. “We’ve done a great job if we look at our roster, you know, we’ve added great talent from the Concho Valley and West Texas area, and we’ve been very successful with it.”
The next Prospect camp is set for June 17 at LeGrand Stadium.
Angelo State Football hosts first camp of the season
