SAN ANGELO– Central and Permian have been playing one another since 1959 and will face off for the first time in two-years on Friday at San Angelo Stadium.
The Bobcats (4-3, 4-0 in District 2-6A) can clinch a share of the district title with a win, while the Panthers (6-2, 4-1) are looking to keep their district title hopes alive.
Check out the video above for more on this historical rivalry.
After short hiatus Central, Permian meet again
SAN ANGELO– Central and Permian have been playing one another since 1959 and will face off for the first time in two-years on Friday at San Angelo Stadium.