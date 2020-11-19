After short hiatus Central, Permian meet again

SAN ANGELO– Central and Permian have been playing one another since 1959 and will face off for the first time in two-years on Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

The Bobcats (4-3, 4-0 in District 2-6A) can clinch a share of the district title with a win, while the Panthers (6-2, 4-1) are looking to keep their district title hopes alive.

Check out the video above for more on this historical rivalry.

