SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — If you build it, they will come. True in the movie ‘Field of Dreams’, and true for the baseball and softball programs at Christoval as baseball embarks on its second year in its new ballpark, while softball will soon have a place to call its own.

“To have our own little field and just come down here and be able to play ball over here is great,” said Cougar, third basemen Brock Ratliff.

10 years ago, renovation began on little league fields in Christoval, with the hopes of having their own diamond to play on one day, and baseball and softball to be UIL sports at the school.

“It was our promise to the school board as a community when they decided to add baseball and softball, and we made a promise to them to complete this and it’s happening and it’s pretty cool,” said fundraiser committee member Katie Loehman.

With help from the school and members of the community, they have raised about $600,000 for brand-new fields for both.

“Growing up we were just playing down there on the little league fields not even sure if we were going to have high school baseball and then to come up as we’ve grown and see this awesome brand new field we get to play on it really means the world to most of us guys out here,” said Ratliff.

The Cougars are in the second year of their new home for head baseball coach Casey Otho’s club and knew this would be a reality with the committee formed a decade ago.

“The little league got together and decided they are going to have fundraisers and form a committee and get things done and usually when they say they are going to get things done, they get them done,” said Otho.

And getting them done is right. Two years after the opening of the baseball field, next season, softball will have a diamond of its own right behind it.

“Coming into softball my freshmen year, and having to play on the little league fields wasn’t the greatest, but having a field was nice having something we can call our own to play on will definitely be top tier,” said Lady Cougar junior pitcher Gracie Garrison.

Getting better and better, as Christoval continues to grow, and coming soon, the fans and Cougar community will be close in proximity on the diamond.

“Normally we don’t have softball and baseball games on the same day or anything, but now that we are going to have two fields right next to each other you can go watch the softball girls right there, and then the varsity boys are up, oh let’s go watch them play,” said Ratliff.