SAN ANGELO, TX. — 9 year-old shot-putter, Seth Saldivar qualified for the 2022 AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, NC.

Saldivar who brought home the gold medal in shot put last year has found himself looking for that second gold medal. He will be competing against the nations best 9-year-old boys in the shot-putting event and will be representing San Angelo, Texas in this competition.

Saldivar and his family are hosting a bake sale, along with a garage sale, on July 16th in hopes of raising money to be able to attend the Junior Olympics in North Carolina.

There is also a GoFundMe fundraiser that is ran by his mother. All of the donated money is going to be used for travel expenses so he can compete coming up in August! You can find more information on the bake sale and garage sale, along with the GoFundMe link, on his mother’s Facebook page: Sweets by Lilly.