SAN ANGELO, Texas — The seventh-ranked Wall Hawks are on a roll this season. Sitting at 16-4-1 overall with a 5-0 district record, the Hawks are looking to make it further than last season, in the regional round, bringing back a young team with a lot of returners.

“Our goals are always just set out and win a district championship and right now it appears to be something that we are capable of doing as long as we continue to get better and improve every time we get on the field, and that’s all I ask from my players. That we continue to get better and every day we come out to practice. It’s one of those things that, we just have to work every day because we know the target’s on us, maybe last year it wasn’t,” said Hawks head coach, Jason Schniers.

“I guess just growing up, like I’ve grown up with half of these guys all my life and just being able to play with them over time. That energy has always been there and just the connection,” said junior Hawks shortstop, Augden Hallmark.

Wall got the 10-0 victory over Clyde on Tuesday at home and will be back in action on the road for the second matchup between the Hawks and Clyde.