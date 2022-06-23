SAN ANGELO, TX. — Three Concho Valley teams opened up play on Thursday afternoon at the State 7-on-7 football tournament taking place in College Station, Texas.

Brady won two games Thursday during pool play, after dropping the opener to Harmony 20-14. The Bulldogs would rebound with two wins over Marlin (26-21), and Poth (26-16) to finish Pool C with a 2-1 record.

San Angelo TLCA would pick up their first ever victory at the 7-on-7 state football tournament Thursday, defeating Dawson 20-6. The Eagles fell to Gunter (41-25), and Flatonia (6-0) in the early games of the day.

Miles dropped their opener to Stratford Thursday afternoon (14-7), before picking up a victory in their second game of the day against Garrison (35-18). The Bulldogs would end the day with a tough loss to Lexington 20-18.

All teams advance to the single-elimination championship bracket on Friday starting at 8 a.m. in College Station.

San Angelo Central competes in Division I on Friday starting at 1 p.m. with consolation and championship bracket games on Saturday.