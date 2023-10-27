SAN ANGELO, TX. — Snapshot Day has arrived! Friday is when schools turn in enrollment numbers for the next district realignment in early February 2024.

While we will not know precisely where schools will end up from today’s numbers, those numbers give us an idea of where the schools could land before realignment.

**This article will continue to be updated throughout Friday as more schools submit enrollment numbers.**

2024-2026 Concho Valley enrollment numbers

San Angelo Central – awaiting enrollment numbers

San Angelo Lake View – 1067

Wall – 343

Brady – 292

TLCA San Angelo – 408 (likely to move up to 3A Division I)

San Angelo Grape Creek – 321

Sonora – 199

Christoval – 195

Ozona – 231

Mason – 212

Junction – awaiting enrollment numbers

Sterling City – 136 (staying in Class 2A Division I)

Eldorado – 163 (possibility of moving up to 2A Division I, but could stay in 2A Division II)

Water Valley – 97 (moving back down to six-man)

Miles – 150

Irion County – 87

Menard – 92

Robert Lee – 80

Veribest – awaiting enrollment numbers

Eden – 70

Blackwell – 51

Bronte – 57

Paint Rock – 62 (likely to move up to 1A Division I)

2022-24 UIL Realignment Cutoffs

Class 6A – 2,225 and more

Class 5A – 1,300-2,224

Class 4A – 545-1,299

Class 3A – 250-544

Class 2A – 105-249

Class 1A – 104.9 and fewer

Football Division Cutoffs

Class 5A

Division I – 1,925-2,224

Division II – 1,300-1924

Class 4A

Division I – 880-1,299

Division II – 545-879

Class 3A

Division I – 360-544

Division II – 250-359

Class 2A

Division I – 164.5-249

Division II – 105-164.4

Class 1A

Division I – 59.5-104.9

Division II – 59.4 and fewer