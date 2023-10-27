SAN ANGELO, TX. — Snapshot Day has arrived! Friday is when schools turn in enrollment numbers for the next district realignment in early February 2024.
While we will not know precisely where schools will end up from today’s numbers, those numbers give us an idea of where the schools could land before realignment.
**This article will continue to be updated throughout Friday as more schools submit enrollment numbers.**
2024-2026 Concho Valley enrollment numbers
San Angelo Central – awaiting enrollment numbers
San Angelo Lake View – 1067
Wall – 343
Brady – 292
TLCA San Angelo – 408 (likely to move up to 3A Division I)
San Angelo Grape Creek – 321
Sonora – 199
Christoval – 195
Ozona – 231
Mason – 212
Junction – awaiting enrollment numbers
Sterling City – 136 (staying in Class 2A Division I)
Eldorado – 163 (possibility of moving up to 2A Division I, but could stay in 2A Division II)
Water Valley – 97 (moving back down to six-man)
Miles – 150
Irion County – 87
Menard – 92
Robert Lee – 80
Veribest – awaiting enrollment numbers
Eden – 70
Blackwell – 51
Bronte – 57
Paint Rock – 62 (likely to move up to 1A Division I)
2022-24 UIL Realignment Cutoffs
Class 6A – 2,225 and more
Class 5A – 1,300-2,224
Class 4A – 545-1,299
Class 3A – 250-544
Class 2A – 105-249
Class 1A – 104.9 and fewer
Football Division Cutoffs
Class 5A
Division I – 1,925-2,224
Division II – 1,300-1924
Class 4A
Division I – 880-1,299
Division II – 545-879
Class 3A
Division I – 360-544
Division II – 250-359
Class 2A
Division I – 164.5-249
Division II – 105-164.4
Class 1A
Division I – 59.5-104.9
Division II – 59.4 and fewer