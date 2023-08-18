SAN ANGELO, TX. — 32 high school volleyball teams from across the state of Texas and Concho Valley have made their way to San Angelo the next two days for the 2023 Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament. Above are highlights from some of the action on Friday, below are the standings and a schedule of games for Saturday.

POOL 1

El Paso Americas 3-0

Cedar Hill 2-1

Wink 1-2

San Angelo TLCA 0-3

POOL 2

Ingram 3-0

Ropes 2-1

Central JV 1-2

Bronte 0-3

POOL 3 (spots 2-4 decided on tiebreaker)

El Paso Montwood 3-0

Veribest 1-2

Lubbock High 1-2

Sonora 1-2

POOL 4

Andrews 3-0

El Paso Pebble Hills 2-1

Water Valley 1-2

Lake View 0-3

POOL 5 (spots 2-4 decided on tiebreaker)

Central 3-0

Ft. Stockton 1-2

Del Rio 1-2

Plainview 1-2

POOL 6

Wall 3-0

El Paso Jefferson 2-1

Benjamin High 1-2

Levelland 0-3

POOL 7

Miles 3-0

Pecos 2-1

Crane 1-2

Sterling City 0-3

POOL 8

Alpine 3-0

Horizon 2-1

Grape Creek 1-2

Rankin 0-3

SATURDAY BRACKETS

GOLD DIVISION

SILVER DIVISION

BRONZE DIVISION

BRONZE CHALLENGER DIVISION