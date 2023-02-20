SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the Texas high school boys basketball playoffs begin this evening and tomorrow, below are the Bi-District round pairings for the 14 teams from the Concho Valley.
Bi-District Round
Class 6A
Region I
W1 El Paso Eastwood vs F2 Central- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Sul Ross State University
Class 3A
Region I
W6 TLCA vs F5 Brady- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Sonora HS
R6 Wall vs T5 Ingram-Moore- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Sonora HS
Class 2A
Region I
R7 Christoval vs T8 Colorado City- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 20th at Ballinger HS
T7 Sterling City vs R8 Coleman- 6:30 pm, Monday, February 20th at Bronte HS
W8 Miles vs F7 Forsan- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 20th at Robert Lee HS
Region IV
W29 Mason vs F30 Sabinal- 7:00 pm, Tuesday February 21st at Boerne HS
Class 1A
Region II
W12 Menard vs F11 Robert Lee- 7:30 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Ballinger HS
W11 Irion County vs F12 Paint Rock- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 20th at ASU
R11 Garden City vs T12 Eden- 6:30 pm, Monday, February 20th at Lake View HS
R12 Santa Anna vs T11 Bronte- 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Central High School