SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the Texas high school boys basketball playoffs begin this evening and tomorrow, below are the Bi-District round pairings for the 14 teams from the Concho Valley.

Bi-District Round

Class 6A

Region I

W1 El Paso Eastwood vs F2 Central- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Sul Ross State University 

Class 3A

Region I

W6 TLCA vs F5 Brady- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Sonora HS

R6 Wall vs T5 Ingram-Moore- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Sonora HS

Class 2A

Region I

R7 Christoval vs T8 Colorado City- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 20th at Ballinger HS

T7 Sterling City vs R8 Coleman- 6:30 pm, Monday, February 20th at Bronte HS

W8 Miles vs F7 Forsan- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 20th at Robert Lee HS 

Region IV

W29 Mason vs F30 Sabinal- 7:00 pm, Tuesday February 21st at Boerne HS 

Class 1A

Region II

W12 Menard vs F11 Robert Lee- 7:30 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Ballinger HS

W11 Irion County vs F12 Paint Rock- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 20th at ASU

R11 Garden City vs T12 Eden- 6:30 pm, Monday, February 20th at Lake View HS

R12 Santa Anna vs T11 Bronte- 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Central High School