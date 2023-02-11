SAN ANGELO, TX. —Here is the full list of high school girls basketball games in the Bi-District round that begins on Monday.
Class 6A
Region I
T1 El Paso Pebble Hills vs R2 Central – 1 pm, Monday, February 13th at Fort Stockton HS
Class 3A
Region I
T5 Comfort vs R6 Wall- 7:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Sonora HIgh School
T6 Merkel vs R5 Brady- 6:30 pm, Monday, February 13th at Winters High School
Class 2A
Region I
F8 Bangs vs W7 Ozona- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Angelo State
F7 Water Valley vs W8 Roscoe- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Colorado City High School
T8 Coleman vs R7 Christoval- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Lake View High School
R8 Miles vs T7 Eldorado- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Angelo State
Class 2A
Region IV
T29 Mason vs R30 Charlotte- 6:00 pm, Monday, February 13th at Boerne High School
Class 1A
Region II
F12 Santa Anna vs W11 Veribest- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Ballinger High School
F11 Bronte vs W12 Menard- 8:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Eden High School
T12 Panther Creek vs R11 Irion County- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 14th at Angelo State
T11 Robert Lee vs R12 Eden- 7:45 pm, Monday, February 13th in Winters