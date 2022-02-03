SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2022 volleyball district alignments.



District 2-6A

Central

Midland

Midland Legacy

Odessa

Odessa Permian

Wolfforth Frenship



District 5-4A

Lake View

Big Spring

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

Sweetwater



District 6-3A

Wall

Grape Creek

TLCA

Ballinger

Clyde

Jim Ned



District 4-2A

Sterling City

Midland Legacy

Big Lake

Colorado City

Forsan

Midland TLCA



District 5-2A

Junction

Miles

Sonora

Water Valley



District 5-1A

Bronte

Paint Rock

Veribest





