SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2022 volleyball district alignments.
District 2-6A
Central
Midland
Midland Legacy
Odessa
Odessa Permian
Wolfforth Frenship
District 5-4A
Lake View
Big Spring
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
Sweetwater
District 6-3A
Wall
Grape Creek
TLCA
Ballinger
Clyde
Jim Ned
District 4-2A
Sterling City
Midland Legacy
Big Lake
Colorado City
Forsan
Midland TLCA
District 5-2A
Junction
Miles
Sonora
Water Valley
District 5-1A
Bronte
Paint Rock
Veribest
SAN ANGELO — Here is a look at the UIL’s 2022 volleyball district alignments.