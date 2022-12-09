SAN ANGELO, TX. — Earlier this week, we showed off the Concho Valley football players and the great plays they made this season in our top 10 plays of the season from the area, and now, we highlight the best of the best, in our top 10 teams from the 2022 high school football season.

So much history was made by our Concho Valley football teams this season, it was hard to trim the number to just 10, but with that said, here are the top 10 teams that shined the brightest this football season.

Number 10: We start our countdown in the six-man ranks, with the Blackwell Hornets and what a turnaround season it was for them. After a 4-7 season in 2021, just two years removed from a trip to the state semifinals, Blackwell got back to where they’ve been in recent seasons making it to the Area round this year.

Number 9: It was a new era over in Menard, making the switch from 11-man to six-man this season, and bringing in new head coach Bryson Oliver, the Yellowjackets didn’t disappoint. After a winless season in 2020 in 11-man, Menard put together a 6-4 season this year while also making the playoffs.

Number 8: It’s another six-man squad making our list from this past season, in the Steers from Robert Lee. Just like Menard, Robert Lee also was led by a new ball coach this season in Lee McCown, but the Steers were on a mission this season finishing the year off at 8-2 overall.

Number 7: Our first 11-man squad cracks our list, and what a 2022 season it was for the Bulldogs from Miles. After back-to-back 3-8 seasons, head coach Jayson Wilhelm and company got Miles to a second-place finish in their district, the highest since 2010, while also collecting the most wins in a season since 2010 with eight.

Number 6: One of the most dominant programs in West Texas in the last decade-plus has been the Mason Punchers, as head coach Michael McLeod’s bunch won their district for the 12th straight season. The team made the playoffs for the 15th year in a row finishing at 9-3 overall and making it to the Area round.

Number 5: As we reach the halfway point of the countdown, we find the Sonora Broncos. In just two years at the helm for the Broncos, head coach Blake Weston has got Sonora to being crowned district champs in back-to-back seasons. This year, a tri-district championship, and the ‘underdogs’ come playoff time went on quite the run all the way to the regional semifinals finishing the year off at 10-3.

Number 4: Any time a team makes the jump or moves down from 11-man to six-man or vice versa, it’s always intriguing what happens in year one. Well, for Sterling City, playing 11-man ball for the first time in 14 years, showed just how good of a football program they have. With a 7-5 season this year, making it to the Area round, the Eagles remain in good hands under head coach Trey Sisco.

Number 3: What a turnaround season it was for the Wall Hawks. Last year, a young squad went 5-5. This year, after a 12-2 season, a district title for the first time since 2019, and a trip to the regional finals for the first time since 2016. Iit looks like the Hawks are back to their winning ways.

Number 2: It was all about making history this season for the TLCA Eagles. This year, the Eagles would win their first game in two years, get their first district win in three years, and make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. This was just the second time in program history. Huge congrats to Matt Jones’ Eagle team on a season that will be remembered forever.

Number 1: Just like TLCA, the 2022 season was historic and then some for the Irion County Hornets. Irion County would muster up its first perfect regular season and district title since 2004. The Hornets would snap the drought of 51 years in picking up a playoff win this season, but didn’t stop there making it all the way to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Congrats to all our Concho Valley teams this season for making our job so much fun watching ‘The Boys of Fall’ do your thing under the Friday Night Lights.