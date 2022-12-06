SAN ANGELO, TX. — The high school football season, unfortunately, came to an end over the weekend for the teams remaining in the Concho Valley, but what a great season it was for the teams in our area.

So much history made and so many great teams filled with great athletes on them, so with that being said, here are the top 10 plays from the 2022 high school football season.

Number 10: it was a combination we saw a lot of this year from over in Mertzon in Quarterback Trevin Coffell and Wide Receiver Bo Morrow who connected for a big touchdown in their Bi-District game against May.

Number nine: also from Bi-District action, it was Sterling City’s Ty Turner who founds Aidan Calderon on fourth down and was able to get his feet in bounds for the touchdown.

Number eight: from back in week four, it’s Coffell again, this time on the defensive side of the ball, who sees the wideout break downfield, able to catch up with him, pick it off and go 75 yards for the interception.

Number seven: back in week five against Harper, Sonora’s Jaime Buitron who was a ‘Built Ford Tough’ player of the week earlier this season, runs over a defender, is able to stay on his feet and in bounds, gets out of another tackle and dives into the end zone for a touchdown.

Number six: the decider from the Wall and Early District showdown from earlier this year. Pierce Jameson nailed a field goal as time expired in the first half, en route to a Hawk victory and later, a District championship.

Number five: Sterling City’s Tristan Himes makes an incredible catch after the ball gets deflected off a teammate and opponent, showing off his awareness for the catch back in week 11.

Number four: Miles’ Dillion Medina makes a spectacular one-handed catch in their win earlier this season against Abilene TLCA.

Number three: From all the way back in week one, Mason is trailing 7-0 until Ivan Wofford scrambles, heaves up a prayer and Hunter Goodwin comes down with it for the touchdown.

Number two: A play that will be remembered forever in the TLCA football program. With seconds remaining against Ballinger, quarterback Layne Honea finds Jalen Johnson in the end zone that sends the Eagles to the playoffs for just the second time in program history.

Number one: The Hail Mary that ended the wild Central and Abilene Wylie shoot-out from earlier this season. Tyler Hill gets through a number of tacklers, heads to the opposite part of the field, throws it up and it’s caught by Ben Imler who got a key block from a teammate for the walk-off winner.