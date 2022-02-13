SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here is the full list of high school girls basketball games in the Bi-District round that begin tomorrow.

Class 6A

Central vs El Paso Pebble Hills, 6 p.m. Monday at Fort Stockton High School

Class 3A

Ballinger vs Coahoma, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling City High School

Wall vs Stanton, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Angelo State’s Junell Center

Class 2A

Christoval vs Colorado City, 6 p.m. Monday at Bronte High School

Mason vs Brackettville, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bandera High School

Ozona vs Coleman, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Angelo State’s Junell Center

Miles vs Eldorado, 8 p.m Tuesday at Sterling City High School

Class 1A

Eden vs Sterling City, 6 p.m. Monday at San Angelo Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym

Veribest vs Water Valley, 7:15 p.m. Monday at San Angelo Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym

Robert Lee vs Santa Anna, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Winters High School

Irion County vs Menard, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wall High School



