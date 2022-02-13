SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here is the full list of high school girls basketball games in the Bi-District round that begin tomorrow.
Class 6A
Central vs El Paso Pebble Hills, 6 p.m. Monday at Fort Stockton High School
Class 3A
Ballinger vs Coahoma, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling City High School
Wall vs Stanton, 8 p.m. Tuesday at Angelo State’s Junell Center
Class 2A
Christoval vs Colorado City, 6 p.m. Monday at Bronte High School
Mason vs Brackettville, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bandera High School
Ozona vs Coleman, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Angelo State’s Junell Center
Miles vs Eldorado, 8 p.m Tuesday at Sterling City High School
Class 1A
Eden vs Sterling City, 6 p.m. Monday at San Angelo Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym
Veribest vs Water Valley, 7:15 p.m. Monday at San Angelo Lake View’s Ben Norton Gym
Robert Lee vs Santa Anna, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Winters High School
Irion County vs Menard, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wall High School