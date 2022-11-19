SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area.
REGIONAL ROUND
3A Division I Regional Semifinal
W2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 p.m. at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater
2A Division I Regional Semifinal
W3 Sonora vs W4 Hawley, Friday 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring
1A Division I Regional Final
W14 Irion County vs W14 Jonesboro, Friday 5 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium in Early
AREA ROUND
3A Division II Region I
W2 Wall 44, R3 Childress 10
2A Division I Region I
W3 Sonora 17, T2 Farwell 8
2A Division I Region IV
W14 Mason 21, R15 Shiner 47
2A Division II Region II
T5 Sterling City 29, W7 Windthorst 43
1A Division I Region IV
W14 Irion County 52, R16 Leakey 0
1A Division II Region IV
R13 Blackwell 30, W16 Cherokee 36
BI-DISTRICT
6A Division II Region I
W1 El Paso Eastwood 61, R2 Central 49
3A Division II Region I
W1 Crane 55 F2 San Angelo TLCA 20
W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo
R1 Alpine 57, T2 Brady 55 2OT
2A Division I Region I
W4 Hawley 52, F3 Christoval 8
W3 Sonora 28, F4 Olney 27
2A Division I Region IV
W13 Flatonia 59, F14 Junction 32
W14 Mason 44, F13 Hearne 7
2A Division II Region II
W6 Albany 49, F5 Eldorado 13
R6 Miles 42, T5 Sterling City 43
1A Division I Region IV
W13 Jonesboro 54, R14 Menard 6
W14 Irion County 104, R13 May 91
1A Division II Region IV
W14 Rising Star 40, R13 Blackwell 68