SAN ANGELO, TX. — After 11 weeks of play, the final push to AT&T Stadium in Arlington begins Thursday, as the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs kick-off.

6A Division II Region I

W1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trooper Stadium in El Paso

3A Division II Region I

W1 Crane vs F2 San Angelo TLCA, 7 p.m. Friday at Tornado Stadium in Lamesa

W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo

R1 Alpine vs T2 Brady, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lion Stadium in Ozona

2A Division I Region I

W4 Hawly vs F3 Christoval, 6 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium

W3 Sonora vs F4 Olney, 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde Bulldog Stadium in Clyde

2A Division I Region IV

W13 Flatonia vs F14 Junction, 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio Davenport

W14 Mason vs F13 Hearne, 7 p.m. Thursday at John Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park

2A Division II Region II

W6 Albany vs F5 Eldorado, 7 p.m. Friday at Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

R6 Miles vs T5 Sterling City, 7 p.m. Thursday at Clayton Weishuhn Field in Wall

1A Division I Region IV

W13 Jonesboro vs R14 Menard, 7 p.m. Thursday at Switzer Field in Blanket

W14 Irion County vs R13 May, 7 p.m. Thursday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee

1A Division II Region IV

W14 Rising Star vs R13 Blackwell, 7 p.m. Thursday at Gorilla Stadium in Trent