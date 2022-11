SAN ANGELO, TX. — After Bi-District play that saw history and upsets happen across the Concho Valley, five teams will see their season carry on into the Area Round that begins on Thursday.

AREA ROUND

3A Division II Region I

W2 Wall vs R3 Childress, 7pm Friday at Buckaroo Stadium in Breckenridge

2A Division I Region I

W3 Sonora vs T2 Farwell, 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring

2A Division I Region IV

W14 Mason vs R15 Shiner, 7 p.m. Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium in Hutto

2A Division II Region II

T5 Sterling City vs W7 Windthorst, 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde Bulldog Stadium in Clyde

1A Division I Region IV

W14 Irion County vs R16 Leakey, 6 p.m. Thursday at Bronco Stadium in Sonora

1A Division II Region IV

R13 Blackwell vs W16 Cherokee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Greyhound Stadium in Strawn

BI-DISTRICT

6A Division II Region I

W1 El Paso Eastwood 61, R2 Central 49

3A Division II Region I

W1 Crane 55 F2 San Angelo TLCA 20

W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo

R1 Alpine 57, T2 Brady 55 2OT

2A Division I Region I

W4 Hawley 52, F3 Christoval 8

W3 Sonora 28, F4 Olney 27

2A Division I Region IV

W13 Flatonia 59, F14 Junction 32

W14 Mason 44, F13 Hearne 7

2A Division II Region II

W6 Albany 49, F5 Eldorado 13

R6 Miles 42, T5 Sterling City 43

1A Division I Region IV

W13 Jonesboro 54, R14 Menard 6

W14 Irion County 104, R13 May 91

1A Division II Region IV

W14 Rising Star 40, R13 Blackwell 68