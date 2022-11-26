SAN ANGELO, TX. — The goal of every high school football team across the state of Texas, is to be playing football in December. Well, the Concho Valley will have Wall in the Class 3A regional final, and Irion County in the Class 1A state semifinal.

3A REGIONAL FINAL:

W2 Wall vs W3 Canadian, Friday 6 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper

1A State Semifinal:

W14 Irion County vs W12 Abbott, Saturday 6 p.m. at Longhorn Stadium in Early

REGIONAL ROUND

3A Division I Regional Semifinal

W2 Wall 30, R4 Idalou 0

2A Division I Regional Semifinal

W3 Sonora 26, W4 Hawley 57

1A Division I Regional Final

W14 Irion County 44, W14 Jonesboro 43

AREA ROUND

3A Division II Region I

W2 Wall 44, R3 Childress 10

2A Division I Region I

W3 Sonora 17, T2 Farwell 8

2A Division I Region IV

W14 Mason 21, R15 Shiner 47

2A Division II Region II

T5 Sterling City 29, W7 Windthorst 43

1A Division I Region IV

W14 Irion County 52, R16 Leakey 0

1A Division II Region IV

R13 Blackwell 30, W16 Cherokee 36

BI-DISTRICT

6A Division II Region I

W1 El Paso Eastwood 61, R2 Central 49

3A Division II Region I

W1 Crane 55 F2 San Angelo TLCA 20

W2 Wall- bye to area round via forfeit by Tornillo

R1 Alpine 57, T2 Brady 55 2OT

2A Division I Region I

W4 Hawley 52, F3 Christoval 8

W3 Sonora 28, F4 Olney 27

2A Division I Region IV

W13 Flatonia 59, F14 Junction 32

W14 Mason 44, F13 Hearne 7

2A Division II Region II

W6 Albany 49, F5 Eldorado 13

R6 Miles 42, T5 Sterling City 43

1A Division I Region IV

W13 Jonesboro 54, R14 Menard 6

W14 Irion County 104, R13 May 91

1A Division II Region IV

W14 Rising Star 40, R13 Blackwell 68