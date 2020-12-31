2020 Concho Valley Year in Sports

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As 2020 comes to an end, Concho Valley Homepage relives the highs and lows from a memorable year in local sports.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA’s Villanueva, Everitt shine in win

SAN ANGELO — Jaidden Vilanueva scored a game-high 22 points, while Jevon Everitt added 20 points, and TLCA defeated…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA’s comeback falls short against Reagan County

SAN ANGELO — Reagan County defeated TLCA 40-35 in a non-district contest at TLCA Gym.The Lady Eagles return to…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City downs Ozona for third win

STERLING CITY, Texas — Sterling City dominated the Ozona Lady Lions 57-37 Tuesday evening for the team’s third win of t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No.17 Sterling City opens season with win over Ozona

STERLING CITY, Texas — No. 17 Sterling City played basketball for the first time in nine months Tuesday evening.And t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest rolls past Robert Lee

VERIBEST, Texas — No. 2 Veribest shook off any holiday rust that might have accumulated with a 61-33 win over Robert L…

• KLST Player of the Year: Halfmann, Wheeless lead Veribest to new heights

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2020 was a strange year in the world of sports. Spring seasons were canceled, March Madness d…