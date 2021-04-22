San Angelo to get new semi-pro soccer team

SAN ANGELO – There’s a new semi-professional soccer team coming to the Concho Valley, called San Angelo United FC. The new club will join the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) Women’s league this spring.
Try-outs will be held on April 24th at 6:30 pm. and 25th at 10:00 am. at the Texas Bank Sports Complex.
The UPSL is the largest development soccer league in the United States with more than 350 teams in over 35 states. San Angelo United FC will be the fourth team from the state of Texas, joining teams in Fort Worth, Midland and San Antonio.
The ConchoValleyHomepage sports team was able to talk to Paul Caligiuri, the national director of the UPSL to get more information. Stay tuned for more information on San Angelo United FC.