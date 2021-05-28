SAN ANGELO — Angelo State’s hot bats continued and it defeated rival West Texas A&M 10-2 in the first round of the South Central Regional at Foster Field on Thursday.
The Rams scored two runs in the first inning, followed a solo home run by senior Josh Elvir in the third to give the club an early 3-0 lead. Elvir’s home run marked the 43rd of his career, setting a new Lone Star Conference record.
ASU would go on to add two more runs in the fourth before an hour rain delay in the fifth inning. Once play resumed, the Buffs were able to get on the scoreboard in the seventh with two runs. However the Rams added four in the top half of the ninth to lock up their 10-2 victory.
Angelo State faces Colorado Mesa in the next round at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Foster Field.
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State runs away with regional opener
SAN ANGELO — Angelo State’s hot bats continued and it defeated rival West Texas A&M 10-2 in the first round of the South Central Regional at Foster Field on Thursday.