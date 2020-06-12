Wilhelm, Bulldogs take advantage of summer workouts

Miles High School — Team Scores

MILES- Summer workouts for high school athletes are unprecedented measures, but unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.

The Miles Bulldogs are using this time to get to know a new head coach, something normally not done until the end of summer 2-a-day workouts. New Miles’ head coach, Jayson Wilhelm is using this time to get to know a new team, despite coming from Menard, a usual opponent of the Bulldogs.

Coach Wilhelm talked about the new summer guidelines for working out, and how to gauge expectations. Especially, for a program in transition.

