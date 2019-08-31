LIVE NOW |
Water Valley steamrolls Robert Lee

WATER VALLEY — The Water Valley Wildcats spoiled the return of hall of fame coach Karry Owens on Saturday by handing Robert Lee a 53-8 defeat.

Gunnar McCoy started things off for the Wildcats with a rushing touchdown to put Water Valley up 6-0.

And that opened the flood gates for Water Valley.

Gabriel Smith then took the ball for a big gain, setting up a rushing touchdown by Canon Wiese to put the Wildcats up 12-0.

Then, Kyle Banister came up huge for Water Valley’s special teams unit. He returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to increase Water Valley’s lead to 18-0.

By the time Robert Lee got its feet under them, it was too late. The Wildcats steamroll the Steers by a final score of 53-8.

Water Valley will now travel to Veribest to battle the Falcons on Sept. 6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m..

Robert Lee are set for a road showdown against Sidney at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.

