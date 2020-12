WALL (Texas)- Wall’s Tate Williams made his college decision prior to the 2020 football season, but on Wednesday, the offensive lineman signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Baylor Bears.

The 6’4″ senior is officially listed as a 4-star recruit, according to 24/7 Sports, the 23rd ranked recruit in all of Texas. Williams also considered offers from Abilene Christian, Army, Rutgers, and Texas Christian.