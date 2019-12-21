Breaking News
Wall’s Richardson has big shoes to fill

WALL- Back in May, head coach of the Wall Lady Hawks basketball team, Tate Lombard announced he would be resigning his position after 8 years, to become an assistant under his father, Joe at Canyon High School.

To replace him, the Wall community turned to Kevin Richardson, who spent 18 years at Canadien, winning 2 state titles.

In a new series, coaches around the Concho Valley with big shoes to fill are featured, starting with Richardson. Hear from players and Kevin on taking over an already storied program.

