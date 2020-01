HOUSTON- Angelo State soccer midfielder, Gabby Villagrand earned her first international cap with the Panama national team on Tuesday night against Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers.

Villagrand was subbed in during the 54th minute at BBVA Compass Stadium, for Amarelis De Mara. Villagrand recorded one shot on target, and a 67% pass completion rating. Panama’s next game is Friday night against the United States.