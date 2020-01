VERIBEST- Veribest Lady Falcon, Kennadi Wheeless is up for the Player of the Week by The Roy Report. Wheeless notched 19 points in the Lady Falcons win over Blackwell, 9 of those points, coming from beyond the arc.

Wheeless also scored 10 in the win over Water Valley, adding 5 rebounds, a steal and a block. The deadline to vote is Friday at 5 pm. Below is the link to vote for Kennadi Wheeless.