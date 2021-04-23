Tryouts begin for new semi-pro women’s soccer team

SAN ANGELO – Tryouts have begun for San Angelo United FC, the new semi-professional women’s soccer team joining the United Premier Soccer League. They continue on Saturday morning at ten from the Texas Bank Sports Complex.

Women, from high school athletes to local adults, all came out for day one of the tryout process. The team is hoping to play a tournament, and then get into season play sometime next month. Tonight is the first time we were able to interview coach, Harold Muñoz and team president, Jose Cuellar.