Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

This Day in Sports: April 4th, 2012

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One Angelo State coach reached a milestone on this day eight years ago.

Watch the video above to find out who and what went down on April 4th, 2012.

More Stories for you

• Rams expect hefty reload for next season
SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State baseball team was ranked number 1 when the NCAA cancelled the remainder of spring sports…

• Rams Head Coach Jeff Girsch: ‘There is some silver lining in this’
SAN ANGELO–Since the spring season for Angelo State Athletics came to a halt due to COVID-19, it’s been a major…

• Angelo State football adjusts to coronavirus obstacles
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams were five practices into spring ball before having to hang up the pads due t…

• Jarryd Taylor hired as next Ozona head football coach, athletic director
OZONA– The Ozona Lions knew coming into the 2020 football season that they would be under the direction of a new head…

• Wall family creates par 3 golf course
WALL — One Wall family decided to get creative in their spare time. The three sons of Wall girls basketball head coach…

• LV Chiefs staying hopeful through suspension
SAN ANGELO – The Lake View Chiefs soccer team is staying positive through the UIL’s suspension of high school…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley