Team chemistry, defense play major role in No. 12 Irion County’s perfect record

MERTZON — Last season Irion County had its season come to an end one win away from the state tournament, falling to Jayton in the regional finals.

Since then, the Hornets are 19-0 and the No. 12 ranked team in Class 1A, winning three preseason tournaments along the way.

They attribute their success to great team chemistry and playing suffocating defense.

Despite the perfect record, the obvious ultimate goal is a state championship and head coach John Morrow still thinks his team hasn’t reached their full potential.

