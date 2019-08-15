Sterling City Fueled by Experience in 2019

STERLING CITY–

Sterling City will bring back five starters on offense and four on defense this season.

The Eagles finished 2018 9-2, but despite that, they are are using last season as motivation for this year. They lost their final two games, including week 10 to Garden City for the District 8-1A Div. I Title.

“I think we are just going to try and take the momentum that we had last year, and keeping going with it,” Senior Lineman Quinton McMullan said.

“So we’ve got a lot more depth than what we’ve had the last few years, So I think that’s going to help and be able to rotate some kids in there and get some breaks when we need one,” Head Coach Trey Sisco Said.

The Eagles will open up their season on the road at the Garden City Shootout at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29th to face Amarillo San Jacinto.