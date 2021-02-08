Solemates: Former Ram, 6-year-old, share unique bond

SAN ANGELO, Texas– 6-year-old Blaire Holik and 25-year-old Collin Turner, a former Angelo State basketball player formed a unique bond that started because they both have a tendency to wear different color shoes.

Holik met Turner after an Angelo State basketball game and she was immediately drawn to Turner simply because he wore different color shoes just like she did.

Turner, now a free agent professional basketball player, still keeps in touch with the Holik family.

See how Turner surprised Blaire with a memorable gift that holds a lot of meaning.