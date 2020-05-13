San Angelo ISD welcomes New Central High School Head Boys Basketball Coach

Courtesy: SAISD Communications Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Charles (CJ) Villegas will serve as the new head coach for the Central High School Bobcats basketball team.

Coach Villegas comes to SAISD with 13 years of educational experience serving as a

classroom teacher and boys basketball coach, with 12 years serving as a head coach. While

serving as a basketball coach at Frenship ISD, the team recently won the 2020 Bi-District and

Area Championships and went to the Regional Quarterfinals. Previously, he led his team at

Hereford ISD to 3 consecutive years as the Bi-District Finalists from 2014 – 2016. While

serving as the head coach in Olton, Coach Villegas coached in the 2012 state tournament.

Coach Villegas holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Studies from McMurry

University and a Master of Education-Sports Administration from Concordia University.

Coach Villegas was recently elected as 2nd Vice President to the Texas Association of

Basketball Coaches (TABC).

Coach Villegas will begin his new role with SAISD in August 2020.

San Angelo ISD is excited to welcome Coach Villegas to our team.

