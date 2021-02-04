SAISD names new Central Bobcat Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator

Coach Kevin Crane – photo courtesy LaRae Russell Photography

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD and Central High School proudly announce Coach Kevin Crane as the new Athletic Director for Bobcat Athletics and Head Football Coach. This promotion of Coach Crane from Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator to the head leadership role creates continuity for current Bobcat football players as they begin preparations for the 2021-2022 season as well as maintains focus on building a legacy of success. Coach Crane has most recently served as the Interim Campus Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach.



“We are excited to name Coach Crane as the new Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach at San Angelo Central High School. His leadership, integrity and dedication to the Bobcat program is second to none,” said SAISD Executive Director of Athletics Rodney Chant. “Through Coach Crane’s leadership we believe that we will continue to sustain our success and take the program to the next level.”



The promotion was hard-earned by Coach Crane who has dedicated 12 record-setting years to develop the Bobcats with his predecessor and mentor, Coach Brent Davis. When the pair joined Central High School in 2009, the football program was coming off a tough 0 – 10 losing streak, and together they rebuilt the program and transformed the Bobcats back into a winning Class 6A program. Coach Crane has been there every step of the way with program highlights since he joined including 22 playoff games, 8 Bi-District Championships, 8 Area Championships, 4 Regional Championship appearances, and 7 District Championship titles. The offense under his leadership also impressively holds every offensive record at Central.



Coach Crane’s philosophy is “to build the total program,” said Coach Crane. “Citizenship, Scholarship, and Sportsmanship are the key ingredients to building not only a successful athletic program but also successful kids. It is my goal to continue to unite this community behind a championship athletic program that is built around supportive and competent coaches, sound and consistent principles and techniques, genuine parental involvement, and young people who are striving to become productive citizens by conducting themselves with class and character for the rest of

their lives.”



Coach Crane’s many successes and accolades include the distinguished honor of election to the Region II Board of Directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) in 2019, and the development of several All-State offensive player selections with three players receiving state-wide Built Ford Tough Offensive Player of the Week awards and seven players receiving District offensive most valuable player awards.



Looking forward, Coach Crane has his sights not only on continuing the success on the football field but in all areas of Bobcats Athletics.



“I am confident that we have only scratched the surface of success for Bobcat Athletics. I have a well-organized plan to lead Bobcat Athletics to a new championship level in all sports,” said Coach Crane.



Coach Crane and his wife Ashlie Crane, a San Angelo ISD Literacy Coordinator, have two sons, 8-year-old Konnor and 2-year-old Hudson.



“We are very proud to be members of the San Angelo ISD Family… I have invested my heart and soul into this community during the past 12 years,” said Crane.



Coach Crane holds a Masters in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and a Bachelor of Science from Eastern New Mexico University. In the search to fill the position, SAISD worked with Dr. Curtis Culwell, a former Superintendent in Lubbock and Garland, Texas and long-time member of the University Scholastic League (UIL) Legislative Committee and considered several noteworthy candidates before selecting Coach Crane.



The Bobcat football staff and players were informed of Coach Crane’s promotion in a team meeting on Thursday morning. San Angelo ISD and Bobcat Athletics are excited to usher in a new era under Coach Crane’s leadership.



A press conference for the media will be held with Coach Crane and Bobcat Athletics at 10am Thursday, February 4, 2021 in the McCutcheon Room at the San Angelo Stadium .

Courtesy: SAISD