SAC Partnership wraps up day two of competition

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO — The 62nd annual SAC Men’s Partnership wrapped up day two of competition on Friday.

Results:

Championship Flight

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Ryan Hargraves / Luke Healy-77065135
2Jason Ball / Jack Graves-66967136
3Parsley / Klutts-27268140
4Cody Childers / Warren Smith-27169140
5Zach Drennan / Marshall Brown-16972141
6Chad Meeks / Justin Holcomb+17469143
7Logan Philly / Brett Womack+17172143
8Jim White / Cory Adams+17073143
9John Hudson / Colton Williams+16875143
10Word Hudson / Anthony Longoria+67474148

Presidents Flight

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Nash Nelson / Hutson Chandler-26971140
2Jeff Munden / Michael Bergenthal-26971140
3McMillan / Dusek-17269141
4Michael Kotze / Travis TuckerE6775142
5McMahon / Vega+37273145
6John Callahan / Travis Brown+47571146
7Jason Trowbridge / Kevin Cartledge+47175146
8Lahne Burns / Zach McCormick+87476150
9Michael Miles / Terry Drake+87575150
10Nathan Pomroy / Jeremy Granado+87674150
11Charles Harzke / David Aycock+97576151
12Rt Mackie / Brandon Doremus+127678154

Flight 1

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Marcus Cook / Spencer Plagens+27569144
2Steve Jones / Raymond Ledezma+37471145
3Coleman Coon / Zach Coon+57275147
4Cooper Hogg / Jamin Burke+67474148
5Andy Bostik / Will Henderson+87575150
6Monte Jenkins / Jeff Abernathy+87773150
7Nick Wisniewski / Reese Montgomery+97774151
8Ryan Albert / Drew Pigg+128272154
9Justin Jenkins / Parker Stovall+137778155
10Riley King / Brantley King+137778155
11Jackson Duncan / Jason Calhoun+158176157
12Jeffrey Frye / Eric Richey+167682158

Flight 2

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Doug Eakman / Eugene Stokes+67474148
2Bill Burford / Rich Fontenot+87872150
3Carson Cummings / Kevin Burns+97675151
4Michael Folmar / Austin Chambers+117776153
5Chase Hord / Katlin Horwood+117974153
6Keith McCutchen / Sterling Abbott+127579154
7Mike McMillan / Marshall Wright+157582157
8Dane Lee / Chase McPhaul+157780157
9Bart Johnson / Kyle Deshazo+158473157
10John Jordan / Rush Seaver+187486160

Flight 3

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Gilbert Velez / Clint Adams+67474148
2Chase Hensley / Colby Meeks+67375148
3Chris Evatt / Cole Mikulik+97774151
4Scott Wisniewski / Giles Sloan+117578153
5Bryan Thompson / Brad Thompson+117677153
6Jeff Jones / Colby Bates+117776153
7Lanze Velez / Michael Gonzales+117479153
8John Paul Boisse / Trey Johnson+147779156
9Craig Sopetto / Joe Snailum+168474158
10Trey Dendy / Dana Tomlinson+177881159

Flight 4

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Mason Vaughn / Wade Honaker+67672148
2Doug Chitsey / Matthew Goldman+97378151
3Cody Cauley / Steven Brooks+97576151
4Craig Ellwanger / John Granaghan+97576151
5Robert Harris / Jimmy Yarbrough+107577152
6Jamey West / Brad Ringo+117479153
7Craig Gutierrez / Ricky Gutierrez+117578153
8Dayton Draper / Eddie Loehman+168177158
9Casey Poynor / Rocky Robles+168078158
10Wayne Doyle / Will Doyle+208181162

Flight 5

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Trey Sisco / Wyatt Sisco+97675151
2Robert Poynor / James Phillips+107775152
3Shawn Poynor / Colby Lacy+118073153
4Winn McCrea / Jim Ward+127876154
5Mark Lack / Andy Tiger+138075155
6Richard Luna / Max Velez+167880158
7Tom DeLaughter / John Castillo+167583158
8Scott Stephens / Robert Runnion+178079159
9Rick McPhaul / Calen McPhaul+187981160
10Chris Deleon / Jordan Coffman+248383166

Flight 6

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Devin Bates / Wrey Montgomery+97477151
2Robert Bitters / Corky Solomon+138075155
3Reagon Noble / Brian Gargan+147779156
4Todd Kolls / Tye Farmer+167979158
5Andrew Graves / Mason Brooks+177980159
6Matt Matthews / Darwin Stegall+177782159
7Ryan Newlin / Brian Raymond+228183164
8Monty Pierson / Danny Kiser+238184165
9Jason Battle / Mike Dankworth+238283165
10Guy Velez / Kevin Kelso+268682168

Flight 7

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Sean Carter / Tyler Tomerlin+167979158
2Chris Hill / Justin Smith+167880158
3Jaime Morales / Steve Robles+188080160
4Will Harper / Austin Berry+188377160
5Quint Binns / Dallas Robles+207785162
6Royce Scott / Jeremy Scott+217786163
7Phillip Gandy / Blake Vincent+228480164
8Mikel Jones / Bryan Jones+238085165

Flight 8

Pos.TeamTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross
1Bruce Kidd / Jeff Johnson+288585170
2William Darby / Michael Deadman+288387170
3Joe Thieman / Ryan Edmiston+288585170
4Bill Barnes / Craig Barnes+288387170
5Mike Hennings / Kelly Lankford+298586171
6Scotty Johnson / Gary Foster+338788175
7Joe Kasberg / Mike Halamicek+348888176
8Scott Knox / David Paisley+399289181

