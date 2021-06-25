SAC Partnership wraps up day two of competition

SAN ANGELO — The 62nd annual SAC Men’s Partnership wrapped up day two of competition on Friday.
Hear what SAC golf pro Jake Hagan had to say about the event in the video above.
Results:
Championship Flight
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Ryan Hargraves / Luke Healy
|-7
|70
|65
|135
|2
|Jason Ball / Jack Graves
|-6
|69
|67
|136
|3
|Parsley / Klutts
|-2
|72
|68
|140
|4
|Cody Childers / Warren Smith
|-2
|71
|69
|140
|5
|Zach Drennan / Marshall Brown
|-1
|69
|72
|141
|6
|Chad Meeks / Justin Holcomb
|+1
|74
|69
|143
|7
|Logan Philly / Brett Womack
|+1
|71
|72
|143
|8
|Jim White / Cory Adams
|+1
|70
|73
|143
|9
|John Hudson / Colton Williams
|+1
|68
|75
|143
|10
|Word Hudson / Anthony Longoria
|+6
|74
|74
|148
Presidents Flight
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Nash Nelson / Hutson Chandler
|-2
|69
|71
|140
|2
|Jeff Munden / Michael Bergenthal
|-2
|69
|71
|140
|3
|McMillan / Dusek
|-1
|72
|69
|141
|4
|Michael Kotze / Travis Tucker
|E
|67
|75
|142
|5
|McMahon / Vega
|+3
|72
|73
|145
|6
|John Callahan / Travis Brown
|+4
|75
|71
|146
|7
|Jason Trowbridge / Kevin Cartledge
|+4
|71
|75
|146
|8
|Lahne Burns / Zach McCormick
|+8
|74
|76
|150
|9
|Michael Miles / Terry Drake
|+8
|75
|75
|150
|10
|Nathan Pomroy / Jeremy Granado
|+8
|76
|74
|150
|11
|Charles Harzke / David Aycock
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|12
|Rt Mackie / Brandon Doremus
|+12
|76
|78
|154
Flight 1
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Marcus Cook / Spencer Plagens
|+2
|75
|69
|144
|2
|Steve Jones / Raymond Ledezma
|+3
|74
|71
|145
|3
|Coleman Coon / Zach Coon
|+5
|72
|75
|147
|4
|Cooper Hogg / Jamin Burke
|+6
|74
|74
|148
|5
|Andy Bostik / Will Henderson
|+8
|75
|75
|150
|6
|Monte Jenkins / Jeff Abernathy
|+8
|77
|73
|150
|7
|Nick Wisniewski / Reese Montgomery
|+9
|77
|74
|151
|8
|Ryan Albert / Drew Pigg
|+12
|82
|72
|154
|9
|Justin Jenkins / Parker Stovall
|+13
|77
|78
|155
|10
|Riley King / Brantley King
|+13
|77
|78
|155
|11
|Jackson Duncan / Jason Calhoun
|+15
|81
|76
|157
|12
|Jeffrey Frye / Eric Richey
|+16
|76
|82
|158
Flight 2
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Doug Eakman / Eugene Stokes
|+6
|74
|74
|148
|2
|Bill Burford / Rich Fontenot
|+8
|78
|72
|150
|3
|Carson Cummings / Kevin Burns
|+9
|76
|75
|151
|4
|Michael Folmar / Austin Chambers
|+11
|77
|76
|153
|5
|Chase Hord / Katlin Horwood
|+11
|79
|74
|153
|6
|Keith McCutchen / Sterling Abbott
|+12
|75
|79
|154
|7
|Mike McMillan / Marshall Wright
|+15
|75
|82
|157
|8
|Dane Lee / Chase McPhaul
|+15
|77
|80
|157
|9
|Bart Johnson / Kyle Deshazo
|+15
|84
|73
|157
|10
|John Jordan / Rush Seaver
|+18
|74
|86
|160
Flight 3
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Gilbert Velez / Clint Adams
|+6
|74
|74
|148
|2
|Chase Hensley / Colby Meeks
|+6
|73
|75
|148
|3
|Chris Evatt / Cole Mikulik
|+9
|77
|74
|151
|4
|Scott Wisniewski / Giles Sloan
|+11
|75
|78
|153
|5
|Bryan Thompson / Brad Thompson
|+11
|76
|77
|153
|6
|Jeff Jones / Colby Bates
|+11
|77
|76
|153
|7
|Lanze Velez / Michael Gonzales
|+11
|74
|79
|153
|8
|John Paul Boisse / Trey Johnson
|+14
|77
|79
|156
|9
|Craig Sopetto / Joe Snailum
|+16
|84
|74
|158
|10
|Trey Dendy / Dana Tomlinson
|+17
|78
|81
|159
Flight 4
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Mason Vaughn / Wade Honaker
|+6
|76
|72
|148
|2
|Doug Chitsey / Matthew Goldman
|+9
|73
|78
|151
|3
|Cody Cauley / Steven Brooks
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|4
|Craig Ellwanger / John Granaghan
|+9
|75
|76
|151
|5
|Robert Harris / Jimmy Yarbrough
|+10
|75
|77
|152
|6
|Jamey West / Brad Ringo
|+11
|74
|79
|153
|7
|Craig Gutierrez / Ricky Gutierrez
|+11
|75
|78
|153
|8
|Dayton Draper / Eddie Loehman
|+16
|81
|77
|158
|9
|Casey Poynor / Rocky Robles
|+16
|80
|78
|158
|10
|Wayne Doyle / Will Doyle
|+20
|81
|81
|162
Flight 5
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Trey Sisco / Wyatt Sisco
|+9
|76
|75
|151
|2
|Robert Poynor / James Phillips
|+10
|77
|75
|152
|3
|Shawn Poynor / Colby Lacy
|+11
|80
|73
|153
|4
|Winn McCrea / Jim Ward
|+12
|78
|76
|154
|5
|Mark Lack / Andy Tiger
|+13
|80
|75
|155
|6
|Richard Luna / Max Velez
|+16
|78
|80
|158
|7
|Tom DeLaughter / John Castillo
|+16
|75
|83
|158
|8
|Scott Stephens / Robert Runnion
|+17
|80
|79
|159
|9
|Rick McPhaul / Calen McPhaul
|+18
|79
|81
|160
|10
|Chris Deleon / Jordan Coffman
|+24
|83
|83
|166
Flight 6
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Devin Bates / Wrey Montgomery
|+9
|74
|77
|151
|2
|Robert Bitters / Corky Solomon
|+13
|80
|75
|155
|3
|Reagon Noble / Brian Gargan
|+14
|77
|79
|156
|4
|Todd Kolls / Tye Farmer
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|5
|Andrew Graves / Mason Brooks
|+17
|79
|80
|159
|6
|Matt Matthews / Darwin Stegall
|+17
|77
|82
|159
|7
|Ryan Newlin / Brian Raymond
|+22
|81
|83
|164
|8
|Monty Pierson / Danny Kiser
|+23
|81
|84
|165
|9
|Jason Battle / Mike Dankworth
|+23
|82
|83
|165
|10
|Guy Velez / Kevin Kelso
|+26
|86
|82
|168
Flight 7
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Sean Carter / Tyler Tomerlin
|+16
|79
|79
|158
|2
|Chris Hill / Justin Smith
|+16
|78
|80
|158
|3
|Jaime Morales / Steve Robles
|+18
|80
|80
|160
|4
|Will Harper / Austin Berry
|+18
|83
|77
|160
|5
|Quint Binns / Dallas Robles
|+20
|77
|85
|162
|6
|Royce Scott / Jeremy Scott
|+21
|77
|86
|163
|7
|Phillip Gandy / Blake Vincent
|+22
|84
|80
|164
|8
|Mikel Jones / Bryan Jones
|+23
|80
|85
|165
Flight 8
|Pos.
|Team
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|1
|Bruce Kidd / Jeff Johnson
|+28
|85
|85
|170
|2
|William Darby / Michael Deadman
|+28
|83
|87
|170
|3
|Joe Thieman / Ryan Edmiston
|+28
|85
|85
|170
|4
|Bill Barnes / Craig Barnes
|+28
|83
|87
|170
|5
|Mike Hennings / Kelly Lankford
|+29
|85
|86
|171
|6
|Scotty Johnson / Gary Foster
|+33
|87
|88
|175
|7
|Joe Kasberg / Mike Halamicek
|+34
|88
|88
|176
|8
|Scott Knox / David Paisley
|+39
|92
|89
|181