Reigning champs Hudson/Williams lead SAC Partnership after day one

SAN ANGELO— After a year hiatus, San Angelo Country welcomed the return of its Men’s Partnership Tournament on Thursday.

The four day event runs until Sunday and features over 100 pairings on the course.

Three time defending champs John Hudson and Colton Williams held a one stroke lead in the Championship Flight, while Michael Kotze and Travis Tucker led the Presidents Flight by two strokes.

All in all there are 10 best ball flights, along with Senior Quota and skins flights.

Day two of the tournament resumes at 7 a.m. Friday.

For a full list of results visit: https://2021partnership.golfgenius.com/pages/7467779797251292041

