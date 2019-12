SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams basketball team have had some time off for final exams and holiday break. Head coach Cinco Boone wanted to use this time to fix some pressing issues ahead of the heat of conference play in the Lone Star Conference.

Cinco Boone talked this week about the work that was put in during their time off. He also talked about using the time off to see his father, who was named the Cattleman of the Year by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association this weekend.