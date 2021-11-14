Rams to host Minnesota Duluth next Saturday

SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was selection Sunday for Division II college football, and the Rams were one of 16 teams announced that their season will continue.

“We are just excited about it. Our kids have done such a good job of buying in to what we preach to them three years ago when we started building this and they have done just a great job. It’s huge for our program and we are excited because this is a great football community, great football university so bringing a home game to the community is special,” said head coach Jeff Girsch.

Angelo State will host Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 1 p.m. at LeGrand Stadium.