Rams take down D-I Abilene Christian in season finale

ABILENE, Texas — Sophomore running back Alfred Grear’s four-touchdown performance helped Angelo State past Abilene Christian 34-21 in the team’s season finale Saturday afternoon at Anthony Field.

The Rams dominated the first half and went into the locker room with a 28-7 lead, but the Wildcats came storming back with an eight-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Jeremiah Dobbins to bring ACU within one possession, 28-21.

Angelo State responded with a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Grear took a carry 68 yards for his fourth score of the game, which put the Rams up 34-21. The sophomore running back finished with 20 carries for 247 yards (12.4 YPC) and four touchdowns. Angelo State racked up 467 total yards of offense and held Abilene Christian to just 255 total yards.

ASU finishes its fall season with a 2-2 overall record.

