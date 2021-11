SAN ANGELO, TX. — As part of the alumni game at First Community Credit Union Stadium, players and coaches of last years team received their World Series rings after making the Series following their South Central Region victory.

“I’m a pretty emotional guy myself, but I saw it and it brought back all the memories from the dog days of the fall to the glory days in the spring. I wouldn’t trade those days for the world and it was probably the best time I’ve ever had in my life,” said Josh Elvir.