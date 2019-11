SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Baseball opened up their Fall World Series at home this weekend starting on Friday, November 1st. It is a best of five series split up into two teams, Mean Machine coached by student assistant Jacob Finke, and the Weingers, coached by Graduate Assistant Dillan Weigang.

Game three wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and Mean Machine won 8-4 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game four of the series will pick back up on Friday, November 8th, at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free.